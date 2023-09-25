Shah Rukh Khan visits Bhushan Kumar’s office to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday night visited Bollywood producer Bhushan Kumar’s office in Mumbai to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Several pictures and videos of the ‘Chak De India’ actor surfaced on social media in which he could be seen along with Bhushan Kumar his manager Pooja Dadlani.

SRK came for the puja wearing a blue colour Pathaani suit.

On Sunday SRK also sought blessings of the deity at CM Eknath Shinde’s residence along with Salman Khan.

He also recently visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai along with his younger son AbRam.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is currently enjoying the grand success of his recently released action thriller film ‘Jawan’.

Post the success of the movie, the makers held a press conference in Mumbai a few days ago. The event was attended by SRK, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Atlee.

Sharing his excitement for the success of the movie Shah Rukh Khan said, “It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever.”

Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak, and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya bring depth and strength to the characters in the film Jawan, which is directed by Atlee.

SRK also confirmed the release date of his upcoming movie ‘Dunki’ at the success event of ‘Jawan’.He said, "We started on January 26, Republic Day (with Pathaan), then on Janmashtami we released Jawan, now New Year and Christmas are round the corner, we will release 'Dunki'. I keep National integration. Anyway, when my film is released, it is Eid.”

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

'Dunki' marks the first collaboration of the 'Chak De India' actor with '3 Idiots' fame director Hirani and 'Pink' actor Taapsee.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor