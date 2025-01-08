Shah Rukh Khan's Australian Fan Gifts Land on the Moon Every Year on His Birthday; Everything You Need to Know

Shah Rukh Khan's global fanbase extends far beyond India, with admirers from all corners of the world. One such devoted fan, Sandi from Australia, has taken her admiration for the Bollywood superstar to new heights. In a unique tribute, Sandy has purchased land in Shah Rukh Khan's name, making him the first Hindi film actor to own a piece of the moon. Every year, on the actor's birthday, Sandi marks the occasion with a special gesture to celebrate her unwavering devotion.

According to reports, the land on the moon purchased by Sandi for Shah Rukh Khan is located in the Sea of Tranquility. The actor had shared this intriguing detail during an interview in 2009. Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he receives a certificate every year from the Lunar Republic Society (LSR) confirming the land purchase. He mentioned, "Every year on my birthday, an Australian woman buys some land on the moon for me. She's been doing this for quite some time, and I receive a certificate from the Lunar Republic Society. She sends me colorful emails, with one line in red, another in blue—that's the color."

Shah Rukh Khan further expressed his gratitude, saying, "I consider myself lucky to have received the love of so many people all over the world." In 2002, a woman named a star in the Scorpion constellation after him, making Shah Rukh the first Indian actor to have a star named in his honor. Sandi, who continues to show her admiration for the actor, is already planning something special for his next birthday. She is considering a surprise gift related to the sun, adding another unique gesture to her ongoing tribute to the Bollywood icon.

