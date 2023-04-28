Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana turns the heat in a sexy white bikini

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan has taken the internet by storm with her new bikini picture from a beach vacay. One of Suhana's fan page on Twitter shared an image where she was seen donning a skimpy bikini while soaking in the sun. Suhana rounded off her ocean look in hair tied in a bun.

Suhana has been in news for her rumoured affair with Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. At Tania Shroff's birthday bash, he was seen blowing a kiss to Suhana. In the video, SRK's daughter can be seen leaving the venue while Agastya, Tania, and Ahan Shetty come to drop her off. In the clip, Suhana shook hands with Tania and laughed as she walked towards her car. Agastya who stood nearby helped Suhana to her car. Before getting in, Suhana waved at Agastya and in return, he blows a kiss and then closes the car door.

Suhana and Agastya are all set to make their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics 'The Archies' and will be released on OTT giant Netflix later this year. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, 'The Archies' is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India