Shah Rukh Khan's Eye Surgery In Mumbai Goes Wrong, Actor Flown to the US for Urgent Care

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is seeking medical treatment for an eye issue and is scheduled to travel to the US for surgery. Reportedly, Khan had gone to visit a hospital in Mumbai for his surgery however, the treatment did not go as planned. According to Bollywood Hungama, “SRK is now being rushed to the USA to rectify the damage.” It is expected that the superstar will fly to the foreign country either today or tomorrow, that is, Tuesday, July 30."

Earlier this year, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor was hospitalised in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, due to a heat stroke and dehydration. He was in the state capital to support his team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, during the IPL (Indian Premier League) at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

In 2014, Shah Rukh underwent minor eye surgery to correct his vision. Post surgery, he took to his X to thank the doctor and wrote, "A big thank you to Dr, Burjor Banaji & his lovely wife for doing my surgery. It's so good, that now I can read even between the lines."On the work front, Shah Rukh will be next seen in the action-thriller King, co-starring his daughter Suhana Khan. Abhishek Bachchan will also be a part of the movie, where he will play the antagonist. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made.

