Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Director Atlee's Wife Priya Hints at Massive Reveal On August 30

Blockbuster director Atlee’s wife, Priya Atlee is one of the known actor and sounded producer in the Indian Cinema. Today, Priya Atlee left the entire social media buzzing about the major announcement which she made with a special video where she hinted about a big reveal on 30 August 2024.

Keeping the excitement soaring, Priya Atlee wrote "Big reveal on the way… can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on! ⁠any guessesssss?? Unveiling on Aug 30th ❤️ #PriyaAtlee #BigRevealOnAug30 #comingsoon. As soon as Priya released the video, fans and audiences became intensely curious. Although the video revealed little, showing only some dice and a red cloth, it sparked a flurry of theories and speculation. Many are guessing that it might signal a new movie announcement from the team.

