Shah Rukh Khan’s King First Look Ignites Buzz, Promises High-Octane Action (Watch Video)

Shah Rukh Khan who turned 60 today revealed the title of his next film, ‘KING, in grand style.Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, KING is set to release in 2026 and promises to be a new SRK experience, with Shah Rukh Khan presented like never before.In the video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen in massive action mode and at the end of the video, the superstar says, Hazzar jurm, sau deshon me badnaam, duniya ne diya sief ek hi naam, King'.

King will mark, Shah Rukh Khan's second collaboration with Siddharth Anand. The duo was last seen in Pathaan, when SRK made a massive comeback on the big screen after 4 years and earned Rs 1,050.30 crore at the box office.The film is being produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The release date has not been revealed yet. Shah Rukh Khan's King features an ensemble line-up featuring Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat, Saurabh Shukla, Abhay Verma, Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor. The movie will mark Suhana's theatrical debut and SRK's 6th collaboration with Deepika, who reportedly, will be seen playing Suhana's mother on screen.