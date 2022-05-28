Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat’s new nameplate goes missing?

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's house Mannat is the center of attraction in the city. His fans and people are often seen clicking selfies in front of his house. Recently King Khan bought a new nameplate for his bungalow after years. And now according to the news, the new nameplate of the Mannat went missing.

This news came to light after a Twitter user on the social website wrote about the nameplate the fan wrote “I went to #Mannat today first time in my life and I saw there is no nameplate. I thought there is some work in progress.” While clarifying all the allegations a source had told Hindustan Times City, “It was taken down for repair. It’s inside the house, in fact in the garden”.

Aaj #Mannat se name plate gayab hai matlab full on experiment chal raha hai @gaurikhanpic.twitter.com/v6ddOlx2H4 — Javed (@JoySRKian_2) May 11, 2022

For the unreserved, the nameplate of King Khan’s bungalow has been designed by Gauri Khan and it costs lakhs. “The cost of that nameplate is around 20- 25 lakhs as Gauri wanted something classy to suit the standard of the Khan family. And this nameplate reflects the classic choice of Mrs. Khan,” a source told Bollywood Life.