Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan a historic hit, mints 113 crores on Day 2

Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, has emerged as a historic hit as it clocked another century plus day and registered 113.6 crore gross on day 2, taking the total worldwide collection to an astronomical 219.6 crore gross!

On day 2, Pathaan collected 68 crore nett in Hindi format, while dubbed formats earned 2.5 crore nett. The total India collection on Day 2 was 70.50 crore nett (82.94 crore gross). It thus became the first Hindi film to breach the 70 crore nett collection on a single day. Meanwhile, overseas collection was also incredible as it collected 30.70 crore gross.

Pathaan created more history on its second day when it beat its own record for the highest day ever which it set on the opening day - 55 crore in Hindi format + 2 crore in dubbed formats - amounting to a total of 57 crore nett on day 1.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, says, “As an industry, we are rejoicing today. This is the most important sentiment emerging out of Pathaan’s success. All of us at Yash Raj Films are grateful for the incredibly humbling support from media, audiences and the industry towards Pathaan. It is this unanimous love for the film that has resulted in Pathaan shattering all existing records and creating new ones. We are happy that the film has entertained everyone in such an immersive manner.”

He adds, “We share this moment with the entire team of Pathaan including our director Siddharth Anand, the superstars of our nation Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and every single person who has tirelessly worked in making Pathaan the gigantic success story that it has become today. Indians globally are celebrating the film and SRK’s return to the cinemas. It’s really special for us to witness this outpouring of warmth. We are overwhelmed as a team and we can only thank everyone for their belief in us as a team.”

The 21 new records created by Pathaan so far is as follows:

1. Highest Grossing Day In The History of Hindi Cinema, Set Consecutively On Day 1 & Day 2.

2. Only Hindi Film To Breach ₹ 55 Cr NBOC Barrier, Set on Day 1.

3. Only Hindi Film To Breach ₹ 70 Cr NBOC Barrier, Set on Day 2.

4. Fastest Hindi Film To Record ₹ 100 Cr NBOC, Set on Day 2.

5. Only Hindi Film To Breach ₹ 50 Cr NBOC Barrier On Two Consecutive Days, Set on Day 2.

6. Sets Circuit Record In Every Film Circuit of India, Set on Day 2.

7. Widest Hindi Release of All Time In India, Set on Day 1.

8. Highest Grossing Opening Day For A Hindi Film Post Covid 19 Pandemic, Set Consecutively on Day 1 & Day 2.

9. Highest Grossing First Day For A Non Holiday Release, Set on Day 1.

10. Highest Grossing Second Day In The History of Hindi Cinema, Set on Day 2.

11. YRF is The Only Film Studio In India To Breach ₹ 50 Cr NBOC Barrier With A Hindi Film, Set in Years 2018, 2019 & 2023.

12. YRF Has Recorded Collections In Excess of ₹ 50 Cr NBOC Four Times in The Last 4 Years.

13. 3rd YRF Film To Cross ₹ 50 Cr+ Net Box Office Collections On The 1st Day after “WAR” and “THUGS OF HINDOSTAN”.

14. 3rd YRF SPY UNIVERSE FILM To Set An Opening Day Record After “EK THA TIGER” & “WAR”.

15. Highest Grossing First Day & Second Day for Shah Rukh Khan.

17. Highest Grossing First Day & Second Day for Deepika Padukone.

18. Highest Grossing First Day & Second Day for John Abraham.

19. Highest Grossing First Day & Second Day for Siddharth Anand.

20. Highest grossing First Day & Second Day for Yash Raj Films.

21. Highest grossing First Day & Second Day for YRF Spy Universe Films.

Pathaan has become a must watch theatrical entertainer which is being celebrated across the nation. Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.