Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Attends Party with Rumoured Girlfriend Larissa Bonesi (Watch Video)

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, is quite popular, especially after gaining attention from the Cruise drugs case. Last night, Aryan attended a party with his sister Suhana with his rumoured girlfriend. Larissa Bonesi who captured everyone's attention, overshadowing even Suhana's beauty. So, who is Aryan's girlfriend??

Talks about Aryan Khan dating Brazilian model Larissa Bonesi have been circulating for the past few days. Last night, Aryan attended the party with his friends, and his sister Suhana Khan was also with him. Aryan sported a black t-shirt, denim jacket, jeans, and shoes, while Suhana looked bold in a slim one-piece dress. The two posed for the paparazzi before heading inside. Aryan's girlfriend arrived shortly after, grabbing all the limelight. She looked stunning in a black backless mini dress, with a different glow on her face.

Who is Larissa Bonesi?

Aryan Khan's girlfriend's name is Larissa Bonesi. She is 8 years older than Aryan. Larissa has also worked in movies and appeared in Guru Randhawa's "Soorma Soorma" music video. Additionally, she has featured in Stebin Ben's music video opposite Vishal Mishra. Larissa has also acted in Akshay Kumar's "Desi Boyz," where she played a small role.