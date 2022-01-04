Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan caught urinating in public? Here's the exact truth

A video is going viral on social media with the claim that it shows actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan peeing in public. The video in circulation shows the youth, apparently disoriented, starting to pee in full public glare even as another man in red uniform tries to stop him. Onlookers can be heard gasping in disbelief.One Twitter user shared this video with the caption, "ARYAN KHAN (S/O SHARUKH KHAN) FOUND 'HIGH' AT TORONTO AIRPORT".

As per a recent report, the man in question is not Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan but it is Bronson Pelletier, an actor from Twilight. The actor was in an inebriated state and was reportedly seen urinating on the floor of the lobby of the Los Angeles International Airport in 2012.He was given time to sober up in the terminal, and sometime later, was found urinating in public. He was later found guilty and sentenced to two years in probation.Shah Rukh Khan and his family has been facing a tough time for the past few months ever since Aryan Khan was arrested in a drugs case. The star kid was out on bail after spending nearly four weeks in Arthur Road Jail.