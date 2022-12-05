Shah Rule, D'Evil share their experience of performing to 'Asli Action Chaalu' from 'An Action Hero'

Mumbai, Dec 5 Indian rappers Shah Rule and D'Evil, who have performed the theme song, 'Asli Action Chaalu' from the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'An Action Hero', have shared their experience of working on the song. Much like the fast-paced thriller movie which sees Khurrana playing an action star, the journey of the making of the track was exhilarating as well for the rappers.

Shah Rule, who is known for engaging in a rap battle in the final round against Ranveer Singh's Murad in 'Gully Boy', said, "The making of our song 'Asli Action Chaalu' was a fast moving and thrilling experience similar to this action packed film itself. Music producer, Parag Chabra, gave me a well detailed brief and groovy bass heavy track which already featured parts of my long time collaborator & Gully Gang label mate - D'Evil, and they wanted me to go head to head with his Hindi verses with my own English verses."

Talking about what he personally likes in the track, he added, "I love the way our song came to fruition and the back to back bilingual verses turned out to be super smooth and impactful. I personally see it as my goal and mission to empower English rap from homegrown rappers in India and globally, so I'm very proud to represent that in my first official song in a Bollywood film."

He also mentioned that the lyrics had to be very direct to the pivotal part of the film where Ayushmann Khurrana's character of Maanav, has set off a chain of events which dictate the rest of the movie.

"Finally seeing it in theatres with our voices there, almost like we were his narrators, was truly an amazing experience. Super honoured to be a part of this incredible filmm," the rapper added.

Shah Rule's fellow rapper D'Evil said that the track was a "very impromptu opportunity" for him.

"I had to forsake my underground mumbaiya personality and embrace a more mainstream commercial vibe. This has been a novel experience for me but I have experimented with my style and soundscape. Parag Chabbra was impressed with my work on 'Asli Action Chalu' and also offered me to jump on another song from the album along with Vivek Hariharan 'Ghere Mein'. I was asked to play a narrator here in this song," he shared

'An Action Hero', helmed by debutant director Anirudh Iyer, also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role, and is currently playing in cinemas.

