Shaheen Bhatt reacts on speculations about Alia being pregnant before wedding

Alia Bhatt, who tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor on April 14 this year, announced on June 27 that she was expecting their first child. After the couple announced their pregnancy, it was speculated that the actress was pregnant before she got hitched.

Alia's sister Shaheen in an interview spoke about the actress' pregnancy. “I will not speak for her (Alia) because that is her own journey. Anything that she has dealt with internally is completely her journey. Having said that, you can never really please everybody. There is always going to be a negative comment or two out there. And I think living in the public eye, we are all very practised at knowing what to pay heed to and what not to focus on,” News18 quoted Shaheen as saying. Shaheen also shared that the family is both excited and nervous about Alia's pregnancy. “Alia is the first among us, siblings, who will be welcoming a baby. There is a vibe of extreme nervousness and excited anticipation (at home). We are waiting to meet the new member of our family,” she said. For the unversed, Alia, who tied the knot with Ranbir on April 14 this year, announced on June 27 that she was expecting their first child. Sharing pictures from a sonogram session, she wrote: "Our baby ... coming soon."