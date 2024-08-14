Shaheer Sheikh Visits Hina Khan in Hospital To Support Her Cancer Battle: Shares Heartfelt Post

TV actress Hina Khan, who recently revealed that she is diagnosed with breast cancer, is undergoing treatment. Hina is receiving love from every corner of the world. Fans and friends are blessing her for her speedy recovery. Meanwhile, Hina's best friend and co-actor Shaheer Sheikh visited her and wrote a heartfelt note, in which he called Hina Khan fearless.

While posting cute photo of with her Shaheer wrote, "You are my cherished friend and I have always seen u inspire people around the world by doing the right thing but watching your grit and resilience in the last few months has made me feel so proud of you. You are fiery and fearless.

Here’s to always finding sunshine and rainbows in the grey skies and always being in pursuit of that silver lining."

On June 28, Hina Khan revealed in her Instagram post that she is diagnosed with breast cancer. After revealing about cancer, Hina Khan makes sure that she gives a medical update about her health to her fans. She shares her happy and sad moments on her account.