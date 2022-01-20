Shaheer Sheikh's father dies of Covid, Aly Goni says 'Stay strong'

Mumbai, Jan 20 Popular television actor Shaheer Sheikh's father passed away on Wednesday after battling a severe Covid infection.

Shaheer had informed that his father was on a ventilator due to the infection.

Actor Aly Goni shared his condolences on Twitter on Wednesday night and asked Shaheer to stay strong.

Aly wrote: "Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. May Allah rest uncle's soul in peace bhai @Shaheer_S, stay strong bhai."

Just a few days back, Shaheer had shared a throwback picture of his father and urged everyone to pray for him.

"My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection... pls keep him in your prayers," he wrote.

Shaheer will soon be seen in Season 2 of 'Pavitra Rishta'.

The second season is centred around Manav, played by Shaheer and Archana, and how their marriage, which was based on a sham, falls apart only for them to realise that their 'Pavitra Rishta' was never bound by just vows and responsibilities.

As seen in the trailer, Manav and Archana's story in Season 2 starts from where their marriage ended, and they went their individual ways only to cross paths time and again.

Directed by Nandita Mehra, 'Pavitra Rishta...It's never too late' Season 2 will premiere on ZEE5 on January 28.

