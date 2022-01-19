Shaheer Sheikh's father suffering from 'severe Covid infection', on ventilator

Mumbai, Jan 19 Popular TV actor Shaheer Sheikh, who is known for starring in shows such as 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi', has urged everyone to pray for his father, who is suffering from severe Covid infection.

Shaheer took to Twitter, where he posted a picture of his father and gave an update that he is on a ventilator due to the infection.

"My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe Covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers ..," he wrote.

Shaheer will soon be seen in Season 2 of 'Pavitra Rishta'.

The second season is centred around Manav, played by Shaheer and Archana, and how their marriage, which was based on a sham, falls apart only for them to realise that their 'Pavitra Rishta' was never bound by just vows and responsibilities.

As seen in the trailer, Manav and Archana's story in Season 2 starts from where their marriage ended, and they went their individual ways only to cross paths time and again.

Directed by Nandita Mehra, 'Pavitra Rishta...It's never too late' Season 2 will premiere on ZEE5 on January 28.

