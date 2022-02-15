Shahid Kapoor announces new release date of his upcoming film 'Jersey'

Actor Shahid Kapoor on Tuesday announced that his sports drama Jersey is set to release theatrically on 14 April. The announcement was made minutes after Aamir Khan Production announced that they have postponed their much-awaited Laal Singh Chaddha, from 14 April to 11 August. Taking to his Twitter handle, Shahid shared the announcement with his fans. It read, 'So so happy to announce that our beloved film #Jersey will be releasing worldwide in theatres on the 14th of April 2022. See you in the theatres.'

As per the new release date, Shahid's 'Jersey' will be locking horns with Yash starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2' which is also slated to release on the same date. Earlier, the makers of Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' had also zeroed in on April 14 to release their film. However, they have now shifted their release date to August 11, 2022. Earlier, Prabhas starrer 'Aadipurush'' was set to release on August 14, but they have now pushed its release date.'Jersey' was supposed to release in December last year. However, the release date was pushed ahead owing to the pandemic and the closure of cinema halls. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of the Telugu movie of the same name.

