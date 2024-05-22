Shahid Kapoor gets nostalgic, sends good wishes to Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan for 'Ishq Vishk Rebound'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 : Shahid Kapoor expressed his excitement and nostalgia over the release of the song 'Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar' from the film 'Ishq Vishk Rebound.'

The 'Kabir Singh' actor on Wednesday, took to his Instagram Stories to share a poster of the song and penned an emotional note, remembering his film 'Ishq Vishk' and extending his best wishes to the new cast.

"21 years and the track still sounds fresh. All the best guys! This one will always be special," he wrote.

The track, which premiered on Tuesday, features Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grewal. It is composed by Rochak Kohli, penned by Gurpreet Saini, and sung by none other than Sonu Nigam with Nikhita Gandhi featuring Mellow D. As a nod to the original song, choreographer Vijay Ganguly has retained the hookstep previously conceptualised by Ahmed Khan.

'Ishq Vishk Rebound' is the second film in the franchise which was started by Shahid Kapoor starrer 'Ishq Vishk' in 2003.

Helmed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film 'Ishq Vishk', which starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasurywala.

On Sunday, Rohit Saraf shared pictures from his visit to Siddhivinayak Temple to seek divine blessings with his co-stars and team.

According to the makers, the film has been rebooted to fit the contemporary timeline and offers a modern and relatable take on the relationships between the millennials and Gen-Z generation.

The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited and is all set to release in theatres on June 21.

