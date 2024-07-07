Shahid Kapoor pens adorable anniversary wish for wife Mira Rajput, says "My HAPPY PLACE"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 : Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are celebrating their wedding anniversary on Sunday.

On this special occasion, Shahid shared an adorable picture with his wife and wrote in the caption, "My HAPPY PLACE"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Earlier, Mira also took to her Instagram handle and shared an anniversary wish for her husband. She also posted a video with several wedding and vacation pictures, along with glimpses of their happy moments together.

In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen posing with their kids Zain and Misha on the beach.

In a video, Mira and Shahid can be seen enjoying a drive together. Her video captures many such sweet moments of the couple.

She wrote in the caption, "You're the one I... Happy 9, love of my life @shahidkapoor"

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. They are doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016 while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ulijha Jiya,' where he starred alongside Kriti Sanon.

The movie, centred around Aryan's quest to find his ideal life partner and his unexpected love story with Sifra during a trip to the US, presented an intriguing storyline.

Shahid will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Deva'. Shahid is portraying a rebellious police character delving into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation.

'Deva' is an action-packed movie directed by filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films.

Andrrews is known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'.

The movie also stars Pavail Gulati and is set to hit theatres on Dussehra in October this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor