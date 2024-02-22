Shahid Kapoor reveals what made him quit smoking
Published: February 22, 2024
Mumbai, Feb 22 Actor Shahid Kapoor has opened up about his decision to quit smoking, and it is his eight-year-old daughter Misha.
Shahid appeared on 'No Filter Neha' season 6, a podcast hosted by actress Neha Dhupia, who chats with her industry friends and makes interesting conversations.
During the audio chat show, Shahid revealed about his decision to quit smoking: "When I used to smoke, I would hide from my daughter and smoke. That is actually the reason I gave it up; one day, while I was hiding and having my smoke, I told myself that I am not going to do this forever. And that is actually the day I decided to quit smoking."
Shahid married Mira Rajput in July 2015. The couple have two kids-- daughter Misha, and son Zain.
On the work front, Shahid was last seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', a science fiction romantic comedy co-starring Kriti Sanon.
He next has 'Deva' in the pipeline.
'No Filter Neha 6' streams on JioTV and JioTV+.
