Shahid Kapoor Sends Best Wishes to "Ishq Vishk Rebound" Cast: Here's What He Said

The recently released song "Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar" from the upcoming movie "Ishq Vishk Rebound" has gone viral on social media. This movie features Rohit Saraf, Naila Grrewal, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Jaanam Raaj Priya in lead roles. "Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar" song is sung by none other than Sonu Nigam. This song is a remake of Shahid Kapoor's song from the movie "Ishq Vishq." Remembering the song, shahid gave message to the cast of "Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar Revound."

The story revolves around modern love, relationships, and friendships among Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal. Wishing them "21 years and the track still sounds fresh. All the best guys! This one will always be special."

Shaid Kapoor film "Ishq Vishk" is a 2003 Indian romantic comedy film in Hindi directed by Ken Ghosh. The plot follows two childhood friends, Rajiv and Payal. As they get older, Payal develops feelings for Rajiv, who is oblivious to her emotions.

The movie depicts how their relationship changes over time and explores the nuances of young love. "Ishq Vishk" was the first film for actors Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao, and it turned out to be a surprise hit, kickstarting their careers.