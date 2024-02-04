Shahid Kapoor set to inspire as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj - Reports

Shahid Kapoor who is awaiting the release of his next romantic drama Teri Bataon Mein Uljha Jiya with Kriti Sanon. Fans are already eager to watch the fresh pair on screen. Amid this, a report has come up that the actor is in talks with OMG 2 director Amit Rai for his next film titled Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Pinkvilla in its exclusive reports has mentioned that Shahid has been approached for the role. Pinkvilla quoted a close source, Shahid is in advanced talks with OMG 2 director, Amit Rai for a historic based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film will be produced by Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde and Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films.

“Shivaji is Amit’s passion project, and when he pitched the idea to Ashwin, he was blown away by its vision and writing. The duo wasted no time and quickly zeroed in on Shahid Kapoor as according to them he is the best fit for the lead role. The film is written and directed by Amit Rai. Also, given their past collaborations including OMG, discussions between Ashwin and Amit about the film’s production were swift. Shahid was equally enthusiastic about the idea and eagerly came on board,” revealed a source close to the development.The film will retell the story of one of the bravest chapters from the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the makers are looking to partner with a top studio before proceeding with the pre-production process. “While Shahid has agreed in principle to spearhead the film, all the paperwork and announcements will happen once a studio comes on board the project. The makers are in talks with several top studios/financers to associate themselves with the film,” the source added.The 42-year-old actor currently awaits the release of his romantic film, Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, followed by the action thriller Devaa. He is also reportedly in discussions for several other projects, including the previously announced big-budget film with director Sachin Ravi.



