Shahid Kapoor sets the stage on fire in the BTS Video from 'Deva' Song ‘Bhasad Macha’

Mumbai, Jan 15 As Shahid Kapoor fans wait for the release of his action drama, "Deva", the actor has raised the excitement by dropping the BTS video of "Bhasad Macha" song from the flick on his official IG handle.

The peppy dance number features Shahid Kapoor tapping a foot amidst a massive crowd. The 'Haider' actor's electrifying moves paired with unparalleled energy has made "Bhasad Macha" an instant hit with the audience. Posting the behind-the-scene video on Instagram, Shahid Kapoor wrote, "NAACH !!!"

Netizens immediately flocked to the comment section with remarks such as "The energy is unmatched! Shahid Kapoor truly knows how to bring the bhasad!", "Omg whtta electrifying vibes...can't wait for the movie brother", and "BTS is as electrifying as the song itself! Shahid, you're a vibe!"

Talking about Shahid Kapoor’s electrifying performance in "Bhasad Macha" choreographer Bosco Martis revealed, “There was a defined body language that he had manicured, and that’s what we dwelled upon. We created dance moves that could suit his character. The free-spirited sequence allowed him to embody this person with free-flowing energy.”

Shahid Kapoor was accompanied by Southern beauty Pooja Hegde in "Bhasad Macha". While Mika Singh, Vishal Mishra, and Jyotica Tangri have crooned the track, Vishal Mishra has composed the music. The lyrics for "Bhasad Macha" have been written by Raj Shekhar.

Shahid Kapoor will be seen as a brilliant yet stubborn police officer in "Deva", whereas Pooja Hegde will essay the role of a journalist.

Made under the direction of renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, Zee Studios has financed the drama in collaboration with Roy Kapur Films.

Shifting our focus to the cast, aside from Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulatie, Pravessh Rana, and Kubbra Sait have also been roped in to play crucial roles in the movie, along with others. Amit Roy, A. Sreekar Prasad are a part of the crew as cinematographer and editor respectively.

"Deva" will be released in the theatres on 31st January this year.

