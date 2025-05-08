Shahid Kapoor shows off his rugged look in new post, check pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 : Actor Shahid Kapoor gave his fans a peek into his chilled-out mood with a series of new pictures.

The 'Kaminey' actor, on Thursday, took to his Instagram account to post a few photos where he looked relaxed in a white vest, showing off his rugged look with messy hair and a thick beard.

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJZEXsUN3bd/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Shahid, who often keeps fans updated about both his work and personal life, recently shared his thoughts on life with his fans. Earlier this week, the actor posted a selfie along with a long note that read, "Keep it real, you all. Look within, that's where God sits, waiting for you to know yourself."

"Life ain't about where you get to; that's just for the fools. It's who you become in the process that's the real game. When one defines progress with that as a yardstick, life's a whole new game," he continued.

"I started playing this version not too long ago. Still at beginner level. Always a student.

Keeps me young. #levelup," Shahid concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was last seen in Deva, which is currently streaming on Netflix. In the movie, Shahid portrays a rebellious police officer who delves into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation, while Pooja Hegde stars as the leading lady in the role of a journalist. Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Deva is an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrills and drama. It was released on January 31, 2025.

