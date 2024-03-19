Shahid Kapoor thanks Vijay Deverakonda for 'Arjun Reddy' with a peck

Mumbai, March 19 It was Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh cross-over in Mumbai as Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor met with Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda to discuss his upcoming film 'Family Star'.

Shahid gave a peck to Vijay as he thanked him for setting the stage for 'Kabir Singh'.

Shahid said, "I want to thank Vijay, kyunki tu nahi hota toh 'Arjun Reddy' nahi hoti aur 'Arjun Reddy' nahi hota toh 'Kabir Singh' nahi hoti, I love you Vijay."

Shahid asked Vijay how he became a part of 'Family Star' to which Vijay said, "Vijay responds" sparking laughter as he read directly from the teleprompter which had been goofing up for the better part of the day.

However, he later said that he read the script, got intrigued and said yes to the film.

'Kabir Singh', which emerged as Shahid's biggest hit of his career, was a remake of 'Arjun Reddy'. Both 'Arjun Reddy' and 'Kabir Singh' were directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made a hattrick of blockbusters with his recent directorial, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal'.

--IANS

aa/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor