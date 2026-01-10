Shahid Kapoor turns ruthless in 'O Romeo' teaser; Triptii Dimri, Vikrant Massey, Nana Patekar steal attention

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 : The much-awaited teaser of Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor's collaborative 'O'Romeo' has been unveiled, offering a glimpse of the gritty, dark tale of Romeo.

The makers, on Saturday, dropped the one-minute-35-second teaser, introducing key characters played by Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal, and Nana Patekar.

The teaser opens to show Shahid as the rugged and ferocious Romeo, ready to take on a fight. Sporting a raw, unpolished look with a brutal demeanour, Shahid's character appeared to be shaped by violence, carrying anger beneath the surface.

The teaser is also packed with a lot of high-octane fight sequences that underline the film's narrative.

What further stands out are the glimpses of actors Triptii Dimri, Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal, and Nana Patekar, likely to add more layers to the story.

Actor Avinash Tiwary also makes a powerful appearance in the teaser.

Others in the cast are Aruna Irani, Hussain Dalal, Resh Lamba, and Rahul Deshpande.

The teaser was released just a day after fans were treated to the first poster of 'O'Romeo'.

The poster portrays the actor in a brutally intense character, his expressions breaking into a wild, maniacal grin, smeared with blood and cuts. Shahid's rugged look, tattooed arms, and an open-neck shirt with chains and a heavy belt give him a raw presence.

Also, the red background and aggressive posture together bring to the fore a mysterious, rebellious aura. "Romeo O Romeo where art thou O'ROMEO!" Shahid wrote along with the poster on Instagram.

'O Romeo' marks a fourth collaboration between Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor, who have previously worked together in films like 'Kaminey', 'Haider', and 'Rangoon'. Earlier, the makers announced the film's title and release date, along with a new poster.

Presented by the visionary Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film also stars Triptii Dimri and Nana Patekar. Produced under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O'Romeo is set to hit theatres around Valentine's Week on February 13, 2026.

