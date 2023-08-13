Shahid Kapoor walks out of Anees Bazmee’s next due to creative difference

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and director Anees Bazmee have mutually decided to part ways on their upcoming comedy film project. It is said that the two had some creative differences that then led to Kapoor’s exit from the comedy project. Bazmee is now on the hunt for a new actor.Despite rumours of the film getting shelved, it is still expected to go on the floors in September.

The film, backed by Dil Raju, is reportedly titled Double Trouble and it was to feature Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.Meanwhile, Anees also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the pipeline. He will be directing the Kartik Aaryan starrer. The film is slated to hit theatres on Diwali 2024. Kartik will be seen reprising his role of Rooh Baba in the film. The second installment, also directed by Bazmee, was released in 2022 and starred Kiara Advani and Tabu. It hit the ball out of the park at the box office. The audience is now expecting the same magic in the third part.