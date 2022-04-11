Shahid Kapoor's Jersey release date postponed again

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey release has been postponed again. The film will now release in theatres on April 22. The film had seen a postponement in its release date earlier as well in December, when it was pushed back due to rising Omicron cases. It was originally slated to release on December 31 The film features actors Pankaj Kapur, Shahid Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur. Movie critic and analyst, Taran Adarsh recently took to his official Twitter handle and revealed the news about the postponement of Shahid Kapoor's upcoming movie, Jersey.

In his tweet, he mentioned that the movie had been postponed by a week and will now arrive in cinemas on 22 April 2022. Adding to it, he also stated the stakeholders arrived at this decision late last night.

While sharing the news, film producer Aman Gill said, “As a team, we have put our blood sweat and tears into ‘Jersey’ and would like our beloved film to reach all of you in the widest possible way. Jersey will now release on 22nd April. ”Jersey is produced by film producers Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi, and Aman Gill. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, Jersey chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son's wish for a jersey as a gift. Gowtham also helmed the original National Award-winning Telugu film of the same name. The original film starred Nani in the lead. Speaking with Pinkvilla last year, Nani praised Shahid, "I think he will do it better. He is a brilliant performer and can really get into the skin of the character.”