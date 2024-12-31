Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is 'ready to fly' in 2025

Mumbai, Dec 31 Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, took to social media to share a heartwarming video reflecting on the year gone by and expressing her excitement for 2025.

In her post, Mira described 2024 as a year marked by new beginnings, family, and the pursuit of dreams, while looking ahead to 2025 with renewed enthusiasm.

Taking to her Instagram account, Mira posted a video showcasing memorable moments with her husband Shahid, their children, and close friends. For the caption, she wrote, “2024 was the year for new beginnings, family & a dream. 2025, I’m ready to fly.”

The video features intimate glimpses of her life with Shahid and their two children, Misha and Zain. Mira, an avid social media user, had previously posted a video showing how she prepares for New Year's Eve. She captioned the post, “#GRWMira - A New Year’s Eve look calls for a face that’s camera-ready, and skin that feels comfy until the wee hours! So here’s how I layer my skincare with makeup.”

A few weeks ago, Mira also posted a photo with Shahid from their trip, writing, “Long walks that lead to large appetites and cozy evenings.”

Shahid and Mira began their married life in 2015 through an arranged marriage. Mira, a Delhi native, and Shahid are proud parents of two children. Their daughter, Misha Kapoor, was born in 2016, followed by the birth of their son, Zain Kapoor, in 2018.

On the work front, Shahid is set to appear in the upcoming action-drama “Deva.” The film's release date has been moved forward, with the makers announcing that Deva, originally scheduled for a February 14 release, will now hit theatres on January 31, 2025.

The production team shared the exciting news on Instagram, saying, “Sit tight, 'cause the wait just got shorter! Deva is coming your way sooner than you think—January 31st, 2025! The hype is real, the energy is through the roof, and we're beyond excited to bring you this action-packed thriller earlier than expected! Mark your calendars and get ready for a heart-pumping experience that you won't forget.”

