Shailene Woodley to star in psychological thriller 'Ultra'

Washington DC [US], November 5 : Actor Shailene Woodley has signed on to star in the psychological thriller 'Ultra', reported Deadline.

The film, written and directed by Victoria Negri, will be produced by Allison Rose Carter and Jon Read for Savage Rose Films, alongside Iris Torres. Executive producers are Andrew Kortschak and Lisa Ciuffetti for End Cue, and Toby Halbrooks for Sailor Bear.

According to the official synopsis, "Following the tragic death of her twin sister, Eve (Woodley) enters into the most intense athletic endeavour on the planet: the Badwater 135 Ultramarathon, a 135-mile race through Death Valley, where temperatures reach 54 degrees Celsius. As Eve takes on the unforgiving elements and the intense physical and psychological strain of the race, she finds herself pursued by an unknown runner in white, who consistently closes the gap between them as they surge through the desert. Trying to outrun the ominous presence, Eve will face the darkest parts of herself and uncover what she is made of," according to Deadline.

"Tragic circumstances, for better or worse, are transformative, and Ultra is a film born from that experience," Negri said of the film. "My father was a distance runner, left paralysed by a stroke. Running, the thing that gave him life, was taken from him. He suffered and finally succumbed. While finding my emotional footing, I developed into an ultrarunner, having completed two 100-mile races, numerous 50-mile races, and many marathons. It's through testing my limits in each of these epic races that I process loss, physical pain being the greatest metaphor for the emotional," as per the outlet.

Negri added that Ultra will be a "visceral descent into inner turmoil, as our protagonist Eve is unable to confront the loss that chases her down in the unforgiving desert of Death Valley, during the world's toughest footrace: the monumentally challenging Badwater 135 Ultramarathon," as quoted by Deadline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor