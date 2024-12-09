Shailesh Lodha lauds Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, says it will lead to a "new Rajasthan"

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 9 : Poet and actor Shailesh Lodha, who attended the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, lauded the initiative taken by the government, calling it a significant step for the development of the state.

Speaking to ANI, Shailesh Lodha said, "This is a great step for Rajasthan's culture and development. I think it will take a big shape, and we will see a new Rajasthan. Just imagine the scale of development that will be achieved through these investments."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit which is being held in Jaipur from December 9 to 11.

The Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit 2024, taking place from December 9 to 11, has attracted global investors, industry leaders, and policymakers.

The event, graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries, is a platform to showcase Rajasthan's progress in development, innovation, and industrial growth.

Addressing the people and media, PM Modi said that India had achieved success in sectors through mantra of Reform, Perform and Transform and became the world's fifth largest economy and doubled it's economy and exports.

"Today, the world looks at the country's development in all sectors. India has become the fifth largest economy in the last 10 years and has doubled it's economy and exports. Every investor in the world today is excited about India. The development that India has made has been achieved through the mantra of Reform, Perform and Transform and can be seen in every sector," the PM said.

Further, he added that the growth in digital data, democracy, delivery and demography can been seen through India's success.

"Digital data, democracy, delivery and demography can be seen through India's success... This is a tech and data driven century. India is showing the real power of democracy, demography and data to the world. India has shown how the democratization of digital technology can benefit all sectors and sections of the society. India's UPI, DBT schemes and so many other platforms show the strength of the digital infrastructure.. We are going to see the effects of it in Rajasthan.. When Rajasthan reaches new heights of success, India will also complement to it and reach the heights.. " he added.

PM Modi highlighted that the BJP government was working with the mantra of Vikas bhi, VIrasat bhi which gave equal focus to development and heritage.

"The priorities of the governments after independence was neither development nor heritage - Rajasthan has suffered a huge loss due to that. But today, our govt is working on the mantra of 'Vikas bhi, virasat bhi'... Rajasthan is rising but also reliable. Rajasthan is receptive and also known for refining it with time... One more aspect has been added to Rajasthan's 'R' factor. The people of the state have formed the BJP's responsive and reformist govt with a huge majority," PM Modi said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor