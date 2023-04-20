Shailesh Lodha sues Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers

Fans were heartbroken over Shailesh Lodha's exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He played one of the lead roles in the sitcom. The actor was an integral part of the show for over 10 years. While the actor refused to break his silence on the matter, his differences with producer Asit Kumarr Modi allegedly made him take the drastic step. As per recent reports, he’s filed a legal case against the production house over pending dues.

A source close to Hindustan Times has revealed that Shailesh Lodha filed a complaint against Asit Kumarr Modi at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in March this year. He has also sued his production company and is demanding his remaining sum be cleared at the earliest. While Asit Kumarr Modi also remained tight-lipped, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah project head Sohil Ramani broke his silence on the matter. He said, “There isn’t much to say that hasn’t been said earlier. Shailesh Lodha has been like a family only. When he left we respected that. And on numerous occasions through email and on telephone we have requested him to come to the office to sign all required paperwork and take his remaining numeration. We have never denied or refused to give his payment. In every company when people leave, they have to sign full and final papers before complete payment is released. Where is the issue? Instead of going around and complaining, isn’t it better to simply follow the regular procedure? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running successfully on the small screen for 14 years now. The show features Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Tanuj Mahashabde, Munmun Dutta and several other actors.