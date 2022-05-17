Shailesh Lodha to quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after 14 years ?

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' star Shailesh Lodha has decided to quit the show. A source close to the development told The Times Of India that Shailesh Lodha is not very happy with his contract. As per the source, the actor feels that his dates are not properly used in the show. And one of the main reasons why he has decided to quit the show is because Shailesh is not able to explore opportunities due to the exclusivity factor. Shailesh Lodha is one of the main characters of Taaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and receives immense love for his portrayal as Taarak. The actor has been associated with the show ever since it kick-started in 2008. In the show, his friendship with Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) is loved by everyone.

Having said that, the source further states that Shailesh recently turned down multiple offers due to TMKOC and hence, he doesn't wish to waste the other opportunities that come to him. Meanwhile, the producers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are trying their best to convince Shailesh to stay back. But it seems the actor has made up his mind to quit the show. TMKOC's most loved character Dayaben, Disha Vakani, also left the show in 2017 after delivering a baby girl. She's yet to return from her break and makers haven't cast anyone else in her place. Talking about Disha's absence from the show last year, Asit Kumarr Modi told Indian Express, "As much as the audience, even I want Disha to return as Daya, and I am hopeful she will." He further thanked the audience for showering love despite her absence, stating its quite a 'boost' for the makers.