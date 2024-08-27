Shaji N Karun to review Mukesh M's role on film policy committee amid sexual harassment allegations

Kannur (Kerala) [India], August 27 : The Malayalam film industry is grappling with intense scrutiny following recent allegations of sexual harassment made by a few female actors.

As the controversy unfolds, Director Shaji N Karun, chairman of the film policy-making committee, has been tasked with evaluating whether actor-MLA Mukesh M should remain a part of the committee or be removed from his position.

Shaji N Karun, "MLA and actor Mukesh, who is facing sexual allegations, will be removed or retained from the film policy-making committee, will decide in consultation with the government."

The scandal erupted after Minu Muneer publicly accused several prominent figures in the Malayalam film industry, including Mukesh M, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Idavela Babu, of verbal and physical abuse.

Speaking to ANI, Muneer detailed harrowing experiences, alleging that Jayasurya forcefully hugged and kissed her, while Idavela Babu made inappropriate advances.

She also described unsettling interactions with Maniyanpilla Raju, including troubling suggestions regarding her hotel accommodations.

The allegations surfaced soon after the resignation of director Ranjith and actor Siddique from their roles in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), following accusations against them.

Muneer's initial revelations, shared on her Facebook page, included claims of abuse dating back to 2013.

She also mentioned that the mistreatment contributed to her decision to leave the Malayalam film industry and relocate to Chennai.

In response, Mukesh M, who also serves as a Member of the Legislative Assembly, issued a press release defending his integrity.

"In response to the allegations raised against me and other film industry colleagues, I welcome the ongoing investigations. A fair and transparent inquiry is crucial to uncover the truth behind the accusations being discussed in the public domain," Mukesh stated.

He continued, "As both an actor and a public representative, I hold a deep responsibility towards society. Coming from a family with a rich theatrical tradition, I am perhaps more capable than most of understanding the pain and concerns of those in the arts."

Mukesh further elaborated on his past experiences with similar accusations, noting that previous allegations made in 2018 were dismissed by the public.

He also claimed that Muneer had previously sought financial assistance and attempted to blackmail him.

The situation is exacerbated by the recent release of a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report, which brought to light numerous cases of harassment and exploitation within the Malayalam film industry.

The 235-page report, published after significant redaction to protect identities, criticizes the dominance of a small group of male figures who control the industry's operations.

In response to these revelations, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to address the allegations.

"In light of recent interviews and statements from several women in the Malayalam film industry detailing the hardships they have faced, we have convened a meeting with senior police officials to ensure a thorough investigation," read the official statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

Actor Mohanlal's resignation as the president of AMMA has further intensified the crisis.

His departure, along with that of all AMMA executive members, follows demands from some members that those facing harassment allegations should resign from their positions.

The Hema Committee report's revelations have prompted more female actors to come forward with complaints of harassment and discrimination.

Kerala Police have taken action by strengthening the SIT with additional female officers. "The SIT has been strengthened by including additional women officers. All related cases registered at local police stations are to be handed over to the SIT for further investigation," a Kerala Police release stated.

