Shakira shares goofy video featuring Nick Jonas, Liza Koshy

Singer Shakira on Tuesday shared a fun video on Instagram that includes 'Dancing With Myself' co-judges Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy.

In the video, Shakira is seen doing wave moves with Nick and Liza. The trio - Shakira, Nick and Liza - passed the move from one to the other.

Singer, captioned her video, "Don't miss tonight's episode of Dancing With Myself! 10/9c on @nbc"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CegfhZ0DC5_/

The singer is seen wearing a yellow-printed outfit. On the other hand American actor, Liza Koshy is in a shimmery-white top covered with a black crop blazer. Nick opted for a black leather jacket which he paired with a black V-neck t-shirt.

Meanwhile, Shakira is in news for her separation from her partner Gerard Pique. Barcelona footballer Gerard and Shakira recently announced their separation amid the cheating allegations.

The couple has been together for more than 11 years having started dating in 2010. The pair have two children together. They met in the 2010 South Africa World Cup when Gerard was featured in the music video for Shakira's "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)", the tournament's official song.

( With inputs from ANI )

