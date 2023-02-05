Shakira's new album will have 'tell-all' anthems about split with Gerard Pique

Los Angeles, Feb 5 Shakira's ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique may want to cover his ears in the coming months as the pop sensation is set to hang their laundry out to dry all over the charts.

The 46-year-old Colombian singer was in a romance with 36-year-old Spanish football ace Gerard for 11 years from 2011 until 2022 and together they share sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, eight, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

The breakup has been one of the most dramatic in recent showbiz years with allegations of cheating, jam jar clues, and a diss track already racking up hundreds of millions of hits.

As per 'Mirror.co.uk', more ear bashing tunes are in store for Gerard, as Shaky is said to be preparing to unleash hell and all the details of the collapse of their relationship in her upcoming album.

A music insider told The Sun: "Her next album is definitely going to be a tell-all record and she won't be shy about letting everyone know what happened.

"She was working on another record before she had suspicions about infidelity, so those songs are being re-written with new endings to give fans a fuller picture of the truth.

"Those who've heard snippets say it blends Latin, rock and hip hop and is more empowering than angry."

Shakira has also been hitting out at her ex as he appears to have swiftly moved on from their break up by dating a look-alike model.

