Shakti Kapoor remembers Kader Khan on his third death anniversary

Marking Bollywood actor Kader Khan's third death anniversary, his 'Coolie No. 1' co-star Shakti Kapoor, on Friday, shared a social media post remembering him.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shakti shared a small clip from their movie and remembered the late actor by writing, "Today Kader khans 3rd death anniversary. God bless."

Several netizens on Twitter also shared heartfelt messages for the late star.

"Remembering #KaderKhan sahab a seasoned actor, effortless comedian, and a brilliant scriptwriter on his 3rd death anniversary..! God bless you you are our comedy king," wrote a user.

Another one shared, "Whenever anyone mentions #KaderKhan first thing that comes to mind is the dialogue 'Beimaani ki mitti mein uge makkari ke paudhe'".

"Remembering a legendary actor Kader Khan sir love your movies you are one of the fantastic and versatile Bollywood star the greatest screenwriter and best comedian i love you and miss you and you're always remembered and loved rip. #Bollywood #KaderKhan #BollywoodStars," wrote a third person.

Born in Kabul, Afghanistan on October 22 1937, Kader was known for his impeccable comic timing, and his nonpareil work as an actor and a writer in several films.

He has been part of numerous blockbusters including 'Bol Radha Bol', 'Khoon Bhari Maang', 'Biwi Ho To Aisi', 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Judwaa', 'Dulhe Raja' and 'Haseena Maan Jayegi'.

Kader passed away in Canada due to prolonged illness at the age of 81.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor