Shaleena Nathani speaks about styling Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Pathaan’s song Besharam

Shaleena Nathani is the top stylist of our country today and she has belted out jaw-dropping looks for Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Pathaan’s first song Besharam Rang that everyone is raving about. The verdict is out – the two are looking their hottest best in Pathaan and Shaleena decodes how she curated these epic style statements that will be etched in the hearts and minds of people forever! Shaleena says, “The brief started off with Sid (Siddharth Anand) telling me what the mood of the song was because this is in the film. It’s connected to the story of the movie so it’s kind of a part where she is very carefree and both of them were supposed to look like they’ve never been presented like this before.”She adds, “SRK is supposed to look like he is not supposed to be in the film and she is, of course, is supposed to look her sexiest best. I think what is great about Sid is that he gives me the brief and lets me take it from there which is very important in any relationship where you trust the other person. He had given me a lot of freedom and put a lot of trust in me which is why all of us were able to give our best to this film.”

Shaleena further adds, "I was also eager to make this song look like nothing you've ever seen before. I wanted the clothes to be very different from what you would see in a song like this. Even the swimsuits she is wearing, colors we've used. I wanted to do something which hopefully will be relevant for a long time. Even for Shahrukh, we've been able to do a little anti-fit, cool shirts and gave him a lot of accessories. He is presented as a guy who throws his clothes on together but in a very sexy way, like made it look like we've unbuttoned his shirt. The attitude with which both of them have worn their clothes is very chill and easy."Shaleena says the song is looking this hot because she also had SRK and Deepika's magnetic personalities to carry off these clothes!She says, "I also could not have asked for two better actors to dress because there are no two people who carry clothes off better than they do. We did not approach it as a dance number, but what's great is that we looked at it as a mood where two people would be wearing clothes as they stepped out to go for a party. All this was incorporated in the song which was really nice for me so the clothes were still real that a girl or a guy can wear on a normal basis. So it was a bit of elevated casual fashion for me."