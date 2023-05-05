Shalin Bhanot gets injured while performing a stunt for his show Bekaaboo

Actor Shalin Bhanot recently got injured on the sets of his show Bekaboo while performing a stunt scene. Post suffering an injury, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share a video of the incident in which he was seen slipping from a harness. Sharing the video, the reality TV star wrote, "Humpty Dumpty had a great fall, life mein na not every day everything goes your way. Things go wrong sometimes and you get hurt but the show must go on. You keep doing what you love. My passion overpowers the pain."

Shalin was seen wearing a modern kurta teamed with black pants during the shoot. In the clip, the Bekaboo actor can be seen hitting the wall and falling to the ground. However, he managed to balance himself and landed on his knee. Shalin Bhanot made his TV debut as a reality show contestant back in 2004. Following that, he did several shows including Saat Phere, Kulvadhu, Grihasti, Sangam, Naaginn, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa and more. He also made some special appearances in the show Laal Ishq, SuperCops vs Supervillains, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Aahat, and more.