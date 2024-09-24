Shalini Pandey Joins the Cast of Dhanush's 'Idli Kadai': Actress Begins Shooting For the Film In Hyderabad

Shalini Pandey stands as the most versatile and promising star in Indian Cinema. Right from her debut film ‘Arjun Reddy’ to the recently released ‘Maharaj’, the leading actress has proved her caliber by taking on diverse roles which push her as an actor. In a recent exciting update, it is revealed that Shalini Pandey is roped in for Dhanush’s next directorial ‘Idli Kadai’.



While the audiences were still sinking in the magic of her performance in 'Maharaj' as Kishori, the news of her next project 'Idli Kadai' brought smiles to the faces of fans. The actress has already begun shooting for the film in Hyderabad.The film directed by Dhanush marks the Shalini's comeback into Tamil cinema. In the film Shalini will be seen playing a role with a wide range of appeal.

The addition of Shalini Pandey adds an exciting factor and youth appeal to this film. Her casting in the film is making buzz everywhere and the fans and the audiences are excited to see what she brings on-screen this time.Meanwhile besides 'Idli Kadai', Shalini Pandey will also be seen in Excel Entertainment's 'Dabba Cartel' and 'Bandwaale'.