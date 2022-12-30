Shama Sikander to welcome New Year in Thailand

Actress Shama Sikander has traveled to Thailand to spend the New Year. In her interview with E-Times the actress said, If there is one thing I have known it is that nothing is guaranteed in life. Hard work is the foundation of success. And I must admit that 2022 had been kind to me. Also ever since I started practicing yoga and focusing on the work-life balancing aspect, my life has made some noteworthy progress. And I want to maintain it. So, come 2023 I look forward to welcoming it with a lot of optimism and enthusiasm. Also, I wish to make it better by 2022. So, I’m going to be working on focusing on having fun in everything I do and enjoy life to the fullest each moment.”

Further talking about the New Year resolution, she said, “Not much of a believer in it and we all know resolutions rarely work out for anyone. But I do believe in intention and then committing to it and I have already committed myself to have the best time of my life in 2023 and I so look forward to making it happen. Also, I want to wish my supporters and fans a happy new year and hope it brings all of them lots of joy and prosperity.” Talking about the work front, Shama Sikander has appeared in a number of shows, including Baal Veer, Ye Meri Life Hai, and Maaya: Slave of Her Desires. Shama recently told News18 Showsha that she only wants to work in web series and films right now and does not want to return to television.