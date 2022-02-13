Shamita Shetty and boyfriend Raqesh Bapat head to Alibaug for Valentines Day 2022

Bigg Boss 15 couple Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat are off to Alibaug to celebrate their first Valentine's Day together.In the photos, Shamita and Raqesh are seen twinning in blue. While she is wearing a check shirt dress, Raqesh is handsome in blue jacket, denims and white tee-shirt. The two are seen in matching white sneakers. Post Bigg Boss 15, Raqesh attended Shamita's birthday brunch where they were seen hand-in-hand. Recently, Raqesh bought a new luxury home and the couple was also spotted outside a jewellery store.

In another news, Shamita her sister, Shilpa and mother Sunanda was issued summons by Andheri magistrate court over non-repayment of Rs 21 lakhs loan by them as alleged by a businessman. The court has ordered all three to appear before it on February 28. As per the complaint, Shilpa Shetty and family failed to repay loan, which was allegedly taken by Shilpa and Shamita's father, Surendra Shetty. Parhad Amra, an automobile agency owner, claims that Surendra Shetty had borrowed the sum in 2015. The alleged sum was supposed to be repaid by January 2017, however, the three are refusing to repay it.The summons were issued on Friday after businessman Parhad Amra filed a complaint at Juhu police station alleging non-repayment of Rs 21 lakhs loan by them.