Shamita Shetty’s beau Raqesh Bapat announces social media detox

Raqesh Bapat took to Twitter to announce that he going to do social media detox. The Tum Bin star who has always kept his private life away from the media glare was recently seen enjoying with Shamita Shetty on the eve of her birthday. Shamita had thrown a birthday party yesterday and was seen cutting the cake along with her family and Raqesh Bapat. She had also invited her friends from Bigg Boss 15. The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant wrote, “#socialmediadetox thanQ” and shares a quiet which read, “Posting less, Doing more. Comparing less, Reflecting more. Discussing less, Accomplishing more.”

#socialmediadetox 🙏 thanQ pic.twitter.com/0y6Trjs9Hr — RAQESH BAPAT (@RaQesh19) February 3, 2022

Bapat is known for his work in films like Tum Bin (2001), " Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai (2005) " Vrundavan (2016), Savita Damodar Paranjape (2018) and television shows like Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar (2005-2008), Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? (2010-2012) and Qubool Hai (2014).He has also worked in television commercials for Wrigley's gum and Colgate.He was ranked sixteenth in The Times of India's Top 20 Most Desirable Men of Maharashtra in 2017. He was married to Ridhi Dogra in 2011 but they divorced in 2019. He started dating Shamita Shetty in September 2021, who was his connection in Bigg Boss OTT