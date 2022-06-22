Shamshera Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor shines as a rebel dacoit, trailer to release on 24th

Yash Raj Films on Wednesday unveiled the first teaser for the period drama Shamshera, which will mark Ranbir’s first film after four years. Announcing the teaser, YRF's tweet read, "A legend who will leave his mark. #ShamsheraTrailer out on 24th June. Experience SHAMSHERA in @IMAX in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July."

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role. Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe.Produced by Aditya Chopra, Shamshera is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.