Shanaya Kapoor Wraps Tu Ya Main Shoot with Co-Star Adarsh Gourav

Shanaya Kapoor has wrapped filming for her upcoming romantic drama Tu Ya Main, directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The young star shared glimpses from the wrap celebration with co-star Adarsh Gourav and the team, featuring a playful crocodile-themed cake that caught everyone’s attention. The pictures radiate Shanaya’s excitement as she marks the completion of one of her most anticipated projects yet.

The post was captioned, "Croc crew, signing out! 🐊

It’s a wrap on Tu Yaa Main 🎬" The film’s announcement video had earlier created a strong buzz online, with fans praising the refreshing pairing of Shanaya and Adarsh, the stylish tone, and Bejoy Nambiar’s signature visual flair.

Tu Ya Main marks Shanaya’s second film after Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan and her first collaboration with Bejoy Nambiar, produced by Aanand L. Rai. Starring opposite Adarsh Gourav, the film follows two influencers who are poles apart in personality yet drawn into an unpredictable chain of events. Tu Ya Main promises an immersive exploration of modern relationships, blending his signature visual storytelling with emotionally charged performances from Shanaya and Adarsh. For Shanaya Kapoor, the film represents a key milestone — a chance to showcase a textured side of her craft with added action elements.With filming now complete, the team moves into post-production, gearing up for a 2026 Valentine’s week release. Up next, Shanaya will be seen in JC, opposite Abhay Verma, and directed by Shujaat Saudagar.