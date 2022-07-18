Shanaya Kapoor's debut film 'Bedhadak' shelved? Here's the exact truth

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, is all set to make her debut under the wings of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Her debut project was announced this year with much fanfare. Karan and Shanaya had revealed that she would be making her debut with Bedhadak alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. Posters of the same were also released. However, there were reports doing the rounds that the film has been shelved. Now the latest update is that the film is well on track.

The official confirmation from the film's team rubbished the rumours. The star kid will start shooting with her co-stars Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya early next year. The clarification also stated that the actors are currently reading scripts and undergoing workshops for the film.Before making her acting debut, Shanaya earlier worked as an AD in Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil War'.When the project was announced, Shanaya excitedly shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, “I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family with #Bedhadak - directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. I can’t wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love!" Karan was also looking forward to the launch.Meanwhile, Bedhadak’s lead actor Lashya was slated to make his debut alongside Shanya’s cousin Janhvi in Dostana 2. However, the film got shelved due to Karan’s differences with actor Kartik Aaryan who was also part of this sequel to the 2008 release Dostana.