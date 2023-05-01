Tim David's 3 consecutive sixes help Mumbai clinch thriller against Rajasthan

Rajasthan Royals after electing to bat first, scored above 200 with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring his first IPL 100. Suryakumar Yadav's counter-attack knock of 55(29) kept Mumbai Indians in hunt in the 213-run chase against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2023 clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Tilak Varma and Tim David ensured Mumbai face no hiccups in the middle. Earlier Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green helped Mumbai recover from early blow as skipper Rohit Sharma fell cheaply for 3(5). Ishan and Green added 62 runs for the second wicket, before Ashwin removed the wicketkeeper-batter for 28(23). The carrom ball specialist then got rid of Green (44 off 26) in his next over.