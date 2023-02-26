'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu teases upcoming team-up with other Marvel characters

Hollywood actor Simu Liu, who played 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings', has teased that the titular character might be back in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) before expected.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, in an interview with People magazine, Liu said that another Marvel film could soon feature his character interacting with other major superheroes.

"I'm such a big fan of both the characters and the performers that play them, so any collaboration is an opportunity for me to work alongside someone who, in their own way, is breaking barriers and at the very top of their game... I think that's what excites me the most as a performer, [and] also as a fan," Liu told the publication about being a part of the MCU.

Teasing further, he added, "who knows, they might see something sooner than you think. We'll see."

The actor is set to return to the role of Shang-Chi in the film's sequel, with Destin Daniel Cretton directing again, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, when the sequel was announced in December 2021, Marvel head Kevin Feige said, "Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings... We had a fantastic time working together on the film, and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life..."

The outlet reported that although a release date for the 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' sequel has not yet been set, Liu may appear in a number of Marvel Studios films that will be released in the coming years.

