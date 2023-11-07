Shantanu Maheshwari and Shruti Sinha share their most cherished moments from the sets of Campus Beats S2

Amazon miniTV recently premiered season 2 of its gripping mystery teen drama Campus Beats. Created by Palki Malhotra, Campus Beats Season 2 features Shantanu Maheshwari and Shruti Sinha in lead roles along with Sahaj Singh Chahal, Tanvi Gadkari, Harsh Dingwani, Tanya Bhushan, Dhanshree Yadav, Teriya Magar, Adnan Khan, and Rohan Pal in pivotal roles.

Shruti Sinha who plays the role of Netra in this teen drama shares about her favourite scenes from the show, she said, “Episode 3 from Season 2 is my favorite, including the ‘Gola date’ sequence and the dance between Ishaan and Netra. I found the conversation about ‘situationship’ between Ishaan and Netra very fascinating while they were dancing together. When we were shooting that sequence, I was quite nervous because Shantanu was so effortless when there was dance and dialogue, and I was worried that I wasn't doing it right. He was very helpful, and even the directors and other crew members tried to boost my confidence, but I was worried about how I was going to pull it off. But after seeing how it turned out on camera, I was completely captivated. I also particularly like the fight scene between Ishaan and Rihanna, in which Ishaan stands up for Netra despite Rihanna telling him to keep away.”

Adding to that, Shantanu Maheshwari said, “There was undoubtedly a specific instance where we managed to pull off the underground dance battle with the seniors and the post-fight scene where everyone faced some minor injuries which also led to the extension of the shoot hours. And despite the long hours and the injuries, everyone performed with full spirits. I thought that was a very, very beautiful, authentic moment of vulnerability and love between people as well as a passion that brought everyone together for the show, the love of dance, and the goals we have for it. That was a truly unique moment.”