Shanthanu Bhagyaraj alerts fans about fake 'Raavana Kottam' video

Chennai, Jan 29 Alerting fans and followers about a fake video that miscreants had put out claiming to be the trailer of his eagerly-awaited upcoming film, 'Raavana Kottam', actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj on Saturday asked fans to ignore it.

The actor, who is the son of veteran director K Bhagyaraj, took to Twitter to put out the alert. He said: "There is a fake video being circulated in social media as the trailer of my next film 'Raavana Kottam'. Please ignore it. The official trailer will be out soon and other details will be officially announced soon. Thank you."

Produced by Kannan Ravi, 'Raavana Kottam' has been directed by Vikram Sugumaran, known for having made the critically acclaimed hit film 'Madha Yaanai Kootam'. The film, which features Kayal Anandhi as the female lead, also has Prabhu, Ilavarasu, Sujatha Sivakumar, Aruldoss and Deepa Shankar in important roles.

Shanthanu is betting big on the film, which was completed in September last year and is all set for release.

