Sharad Kelkar: I hope audiences see Raavan as a character shaped by his own trials and tribulations

Mumbai, Oct 11 Actor Sharad Kelkar, who is all set to lend his for Raavan in the next season of "The Legend of Hanuman," said the upcoming edition will explore the complex layers of the character, showcasing not just his power but also the intricacies of his motivations.

Sharad, the actor and voice of Raavan, said: “Bringing Ravan to life in The Legend of Hanuman has been an incredible journey. This season, we explore the complex layers of his character, showcasing not just his power but also the intricacies of his motivations. I hope audiences see Ravan not just as a powerful force to reckon with but as a character shaped by his own trials and tribulations. I can't wait for everyone to experience this epic narrative filled with depth, emotion, and stunning visuals.”

The new season is produced by Co-Founder and CEO of Graphic India’s Sharad Devarajan and Jeevan J. Kang and stars Sharad Kelkar and Daman Singh Baggan.

Taking about the new trailer, CEO Sharad Devarajan said, “The Legend of Hanuman has always been about pushing the boundaries of Indian animation and storytelling. With Season 5, we're taking this to new heights by introducing Hanuman's Panchmukhi avatar—a manifestation of his ultimate power and wisdom. This season, we delve even deeper into the spiritual and emotional core of our beloved characters, exploring themes of inner strength, devotion, and the transformative power of hope. As Hanuman faces his greatest challenges yet, audiences will witness not just epic battles but also the profound journey of self-discovery that resonates with us all.”

He further added, “We're thrilled to continue our amazing partnership with Disney+ Hotstar in bringing this timeless saga to life, elevating adult animation in India, and inviting viewers of all ages to experience the divine wisdom embedded in Hanuman’s legendary journey.”

